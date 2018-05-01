Manatee deputy cleared in shooting of man who claimed to have a gun during chase

SHARE COPY LINK An anonymous 911 caller reported that a man, later identified as Corey Mobley, was beating a woman at a Marathon gas station moments before he was shot dead by a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy. Manatee County Emergency Communications Center

An anonymous 911 caller reported that a man, later identified as Corey Mobley, was beating a woman at a Marathon gas station moments before he was shot dead by a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy. Manatee County Emergency Communications Center