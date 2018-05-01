Manatee deputy cleared in shooting of man who claimed to have a gun during chase

A Manatee County sheriff's deputy had reason to fear for his life when he shot and killed a man he had been chasing and who claimed to have a gun, according to the state attorney's office.
As a result, prosecutors have determined the shooting was justified and no criminal charges will be filed against the deputy.
At about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 23, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Marathon gas station at 2927 Cortez Road in Bradenton in response to the assault. Corey Mobley’s wife was heard screaming and crying in pain as an anonymous caller spoke to a 911 dispatcher while someone else captured the assault in a cell phone video. Mobley took off before deputies arrived.
Moments later, Mobley was spotted driving nearby but he was able to get away. When two other deputies, including 37-year-old K-9 Deputy Patrick Drymon, spotted him again in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West in Bradenton, Mobley took off running, crossing backyards and jumping fences.
Mobley was shot four times and later died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.
In a memo Thursday, Chief Assistant State Attorney Heather Doyle informed Sheriff Rick Wells and his office that no charges would be filed against Drymon.
Doyle noted in the memo that witnesses reported hearing Mobley threaten to shoot Drymon.
"(T)he overwhelmingly consistent testimony of both civilian and law enforcement witnesses proves that Mobley refused to comply with multiple loud, clear and consistent commands by Deputy Drymon to show his hands and/or get on the ground. Instead, Mobley clearly and repeatedly told Deputy Drymon that he has a firearm and implied that he was going to shoot Deputy Drymon," Doyle wrote. "These multiple verbal threats, simultaneously done while Mobley put his hands on his waistband implying that he had had a firearm, created a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary."
A gun was never recovered, which led to demonstrations by activists demanding an independent investigation.
Drymon, hired in April 2008, has been on light duty while the investigation into the shooting was pending.
