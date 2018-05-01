A mom-son fight got so bad that it involved a body-slam and pee, cops say

A Florida man went to jail on battery charges after an altercation with his mother and girlfriend that cops say caused his mother to urinate on herself.
This was after he threw a laundry basket at his girlfriend, who said he threatened to kill her.
In explaining his behavior, 29-year-old Sebastian resident James Tibbetts Jr. told police, according to his arrest report: "(Tibbetts) advised he lost his temper over an argument involving Amy's (his girlfriend) birthday and financial responsibilities. James stated he was sorry and just didn't want Amy to leave. James also advised he got to the point where he didn't want to be touched and when Cheryl, his mother, tried to pull him away from Amy, that he 'lost it.'
"James did not go into detail about the physical altercation."
The call that brought police on Sunday to the 900 block of Lance Street described a man and woman in a physical fight, then the man chasing the woman down the street.
That turned out to be Amy Deiss, Tibbetts' girlfriend of six years and mother of their 3-year-old girl, who was present throughout the domestic violence episode.
Deiss told police that during an argument about finances, Tibbetts took her car keys and blocked the front door. After throwing the laundry basket of her clothes at her, Tibbetts, Deiss said, pushed her and his mother, Cheryl Waldon, to the ground during the physical portion of the argument.
While she denied being hit by Tibbetts, as the woman who called police said she saw, she admitted that Tibbetts "threatened to kill her if she left the residence."
Waldon told police she arrived to see her son yelling at Deiss while pushing her against the passenger side of a car. When she tried to pull her six-foot-one, 185-pound son away, she said, he pushed her to the ground, then did the same to Deiss. Tibbetts reacted to his mother's second attempt by slamming her to the ground, causing a forearm laceration.
As the officer spoke with Waldon, he noticed, "Cheryl visibly urinated in her blue jeans. Cheryl advised she was "slammed" so hard to the ground, it caused her to urinate in her pants."
Tibbetts posted $10,000 bond Monday.
Comments