Cops tweeted his face — and he was in jail just a few hours later

Brenard Carr was booked into Miami-Dade County jail on Monday night, seven hours after Miami police tweeted his photo as the suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Carr's heavily tattooed face probably didn't help him stay free.
That's one of the identifying characteristics recalled by a young girl who told police she'd just dropped off shoes at a church near the corner of Northwest 67th Street and 13th Avenue on Friday when a man with a heavily tatted face asked her if she drank or smoked, then offered to take care of her if she went home with him.
Police say the girl described the offer becoming more of a demand when the man tried to grab her. She escaped with her nearby sister.
Police tweeted Carr's photo out at 3:53 p.m. Carr was in jail on a charge of custodial interference at 10:58 p.m.
