Man left blood behind after burglarizing a home. Then he came at deputies with an 8-inch butcher knife

A man was arrested on multiple felony charges after deputies say he burglarized a home and then resisted law enforcement while holding an 8-inch butcher knife.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Black Friday after a neighbor witnessed him commit a home burglary just before 12:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they noticed broken glass and blood on several doors and furniture inside the house.
Not long after neighbors described the suspect, deputies spotted Black, who matched the description, walking right past the home.
Deputies tried to make contact with Black, but he resisted and displayed an 8-inch butcher's knife from under his shirt.
Then, as deputies tried to take him into custody, Black tried to remove one of their service weapons but was unable.
He was detained soon after and now faces two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of resisting an officer, obstruction, carrying a concealed weapon and burglary.
He remains in custody on a $52,500 bond.
Black, deputies said, has more than two dozen prior arrests in Sarasota County for crimes including obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, possession of synthetic narcotics, and burglary.
