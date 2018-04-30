15-year-old faces felony battery charges after attacking two women in Sarasota, cops say

A 15-year-old boy is facing felony battery charges after Sarasota deputies say he attacked two women early Saturday evening.
Deputies arrested Adugna Weyland after they located him in the area of the attacks. Weyland matched the victims' description and also admitted to both incidents, deputies said.
Law enforcement was first alerted to the 1000 block of Marlin Lakes Circle around 7 p.m. for a report of a burglary with battery.
According to the 19-year-old victim, the suspect entered her home, asked to use her phone and grabbed her. She broke away before he fled through a sliding glass door.
About 20 minutes later, a 37-year-old woman reported being attacked while walking along 17th Street near the intersection of Wyndham Drive, deputies said.
According to the woman, the suspect approached her from behind and placed his hand over her mouth. Both fell into a ditch where the woman bit the his hand and broke free.
Deputies nearby found Weyland, who matched the description provided by both women. He admitted to both incidents but refused to disclose his intentions, deputies said.
He is currently under the supervision of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice related to a concealed weapon violation. He now faces burglary with battery, a felony, as well as a single count of battery and violation of probation.
Weyland was detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
