After breaking up with the man who shot her, woman tells Manatee cops it was no accident

For months, the woman and her then-boyfriend insisted her shooting was accidental.
After a hospital stay, they’ve since broken up and the story has changed. Jimmy Hernandez-Pantoja, who was a “Featured Fugitive,” in Manatee County has since been arrested on a warrant charging him with attempted murder.
When the woman arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital for treatment on April 13, 2017, she told authorities Hernandez-Pantoja, 20, shot her on accident after “messing with” a gun in her vehicle, according to the arrest warrant. Deputies also spoke to Hernandez-Pantoja, who gave “several different variations” on how his girlfriend was shot, but eventually said he accidentally shot her.
Authorities found the gun during a search of the vehicle.
Investigators spoke with the woman again on May 2, 2017, and she again said it was an accident, according to the warrant.
But on Feb. 21, the 26-year-old woman returned and told detectives that she and Hernandez-Pantoja were in the car after eating at Olive Garden. She was in the passenger seat, flicking mint wrappers at him “in a playful manner” when Hernandez-Pantoja pulled a gun out of the center console at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West. She told officials he put the gun to her stomach and pulled the trigger and claimed he didn’t know the gun was loaded, according to the warrant.
The woman told officials there was no argument before she was shot and that Hernandez-Pantoja apologized and drove her to Manatee Memorial Hospital, according to the warrant. She was later taken to Blake Medical Center due to life threatening injuries.
The woman and Hernandez-Pantoja are no longer in a relationship and have had limited contact since the shooting, according to the warrant.
Hernandez-Pantoja is currently being held in the Manatee County jail without bond after his arrest Sunday, online jail records show.
He was previously arrested in February after he violated a domestic injunction which ordered him to stay 500 feet away from a victim, but the charge was dropped. Hernandez-Pantoja also faced a lewd or lascivious battery charge with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16-years-old, a second-degree felony, in 2017 but that charge, too, was dropped, court records show. A domestic battery charge in 2015 was also dropped.
The victim in the domestic battery case was not the same as the shooting.
