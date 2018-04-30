Officer accused of bribing youths to savagely assault 17-year-old detainee. The teen died.

A federal grand jury has indicted an officer at the Miami-Dade juvenile lockup, charging him with overseeing a "bounty system" that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old detainee.

The indictment, which was announced by federal prosecutors Monday morning, charges officer Antwan Johnson with one count of conspiracy and one count of violating the civil rights of 17-year-old Elord Revolte, who died on Aug. 31, 2015, after more than a dozen other detainees ambushed him. The savage beating occurred in a day room of the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, a lockup with a long, sad history of officer misconduct.

The eight-page indictment alleges that Johnson, and "other persons known and unknown to the grand jury," conspired to "injure,...threaten and intimidate" Elord by provoking other youths in the lockup to assault him. And the indictment says Johnson was not the only officer who was turning juveniles into violent goons.

"As commonly utilized by other juvenile detention officers at [the Miami lockup], Antwan Lenard Johnson operated a bounty system in order to help ensure obedience and officer respect," the indictment says. "By and through this bounty system, Johnson caused, encouraged and induced juvenile detainees, in exchange for rewards and privileges, to forcibly assault" Elord.

Sources have told the Herald that Johnson was arrested Monday morning, and he will appear at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick White. The U.S. Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on the indictment at 2:30.





Elord's beating and death were explored at length in a six-part Miami Herald series, called Fight Club, that was published last October.

The series detailed how lockup officers and youth workers from across the state were using honey buns and other treats as rewards to detainees who were willing to dispense discipline on behalf of workers. In interviews with the Herald, Department of Juvenile Justice administrators said the agency condemns the practice, but denied they were aware it was occurring.





DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly said Monday that administrators at her agency cooperated fully with not only federal prosecutors, but also Miami police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, which did not charge Johnson, or any others, in Elord's death. "As with any investigation or court proceeding, DJJ will continue to assist in any way we can in a transparent and forthcoming manner," Daly said.

"The Department of Juvenile Justice's primary focus is to ensure the safety and security of all youth in our care, and our entire staff was saddened by the very sudden and untimely death of Elord Revolte," Daly said in a prepared statement.

"It is our expectation that any staff who jeopardize the safety of youth be held fully accountable for their actions, including criminal prosecution. The behavior detailed in the indictment is appalling and inexcusable. In response to today’s findings, the department is taking immediate action to terminate this employee," Daly added.

Monday's indictment said Johnson used "coded language, such as 'off my face' and non-verbal gestures, including 'nods,' to signal that he wanted the juveniles to attack [Elord]." The officer also ensured that the juveniles who participated in the ambush were given "rewards and privileges" for the beating. The bounties included extra recreational time and snacks, the indictment says.

Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Christina K. Daly, walking the grounds of the Miami-Dade juvenile lockup, told the Herald she did not believe 'honey bunning' was a practice in juvenile justice system. A year later, on April 30, 2018, a federal grand jury indicted one of her officers in connection with the death of 17-year-old Elord Revolte. The indictment says Elord was beaten to death on instruction of officer Antwan Johnson. A detainee said the attackers were offered privileges as incentive. Emily Michot emichot@MiamiHerald.com

"Various juveniles agreed, including in words and gestures, to forcibly assault" Elord at Johnson's urging, the indictment says. Johnson's behavior, the charging document says, also caused Elord to be so afraid for "his immediate safety" that he stood alone from other detainees after returning from dinner that night.





The reward for Elord's beating was immediate, the indictment says: Johnson allegedly "bumped fists together with the juvenile who initiated the attack," and rewarded the other youths who participated with television privileges.





"As a result of being aware, and, at other times, prior victims of the bounty system at [the lockup], juveniles knew that they would not be punished or disciplined" for the beating, the indictment says.