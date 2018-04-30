His young house guests were heading home. A request helped get him 20 years for porn

A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for the child pornography collection on his laptop and thumb drive he advertised for trade on social media.
Among the collection were photos that Oakland Park's Juan Chavez, 27, took of 12-year-old and 8-year-old house guests from Colombia just before they left. That's the one count of child pornography production to which Chavez pleaded guilty in October. He also pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography possession.
Investigators found those when Chavez started advertising them and the rest of his collection for sharing on the peer-to-peer file sharing network Ares during October 2014. His audience included Fort Lauderdale police working undercover.
They eventually tracked Chavez to his Oakland Park home, where they hit him with search warrants in March 2015. They found a laptop and a thumb drive with at least 20 files containing children being molested by adults. On Chavez's cellphone were the photos Chavez asked the 12-year-old and the 8-year-old to take in September 2014.
The girls, had been staying with Chavez and his family from April to September 2014.
Court documents say that Chavez took pictures of one girl while she was standing naked and that she "saw him use a cable to transfer the pictures on to a laptop computer."
The other girl, according to court files, told officers that on her last day in the United States, "Chavez, he gave her his cellphone and instructed her to take several photographs" of her breasts and genitals. Chavez told her "he wanted her to take the photos because he had given her so much and didn't have anything of hers in return."
