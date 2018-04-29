Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 29, 2018

Jimmy Hernandez-Pantoja, attempted murder, no bond
Nallely Blanca Mijares-Rangel, battery, no bond
Joseph Ryan Mousseau, burglary of unoccupied structure, $1,500 bond
Jerilyn Victoria Marro, burglary of unoccupied structure, $1,500 bond
Heather Ashley Cheusde, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, $1,500 bond
Brad Alan Griffith, possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, $3,000 bond
Francisco Mendoza, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer w/ lights/sirens active, operating motor vehicle w/o valid license, $1,620 bond
Gladys May Conner-Hanna, aggravated domestic assault, no bond
Alex Frank Dunbar, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, $250 bond
Dallas Scott Swearingen, possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, $1,500 bond