Armed man tried kidnapping one woman, then raped a second. Cops haven't found him yet

Police in Little Haiti are on the lookout for a suspected rapist who targeted two women at their homes on Friday morning.
Tavares Anthony Canty, 34, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a woman outside her home and the sexual assault of another woman in the same neighborhood, according to Miami Police.
At about 7 a.m. Friday, a woman exiting her home was confronted by the suspect, who attempted to kidnap her by forcing her back inside her home. The woman ran away.
An hour later, the suspect broke into a second woman's home armed with a gun and sexually assaulted her, police said.
In both cases, the man was described as thinly built and black, wearing a baseball cap, jeans and a blue long-sleeved shirt.
Those with information are urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, its Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or its Non-Emergency Line at 305-579-6111.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS(8477) or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip." You can also send a text to 274637, enter CSMD followed by the tip and press send.
Comments