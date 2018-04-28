They were seen lifting door handles of vehicles. Now three teens face burglary charges

Three teenagers were arrested late Friday after they allegedly burglarized vehicles parked at the Palma Sola Bay Club, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a call at 11 p.m. about suspicious activity at the condominium complex at 3440 77th St. W. after three suspects were observed lifting door handles on vehicles, the sheriff's office said.
A deputy who was responding to the scene located the three suspects, who matched descriptions provided to authorities, walking along 75th Street West.
During the investigation, deputies discovered that five vehicle had been entered, and they found evidence linking the three suspects to the vehicle burglaries, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were able to return the stolen property to the victims.
One of the suspects charged with burglary is 15, and the other two are 17.
