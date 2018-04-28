Manatee County’s featured fugitives

Jimmy Hernandez-Pantoja
April 28, 2018 11:25 AM

New

Jimmy Hernandez-Pantoja

07/05/1997

Wanted for attempted murder

Arrested

Robert Hanna Jr.

03/18/1997

Wanted for criminal use of personal ID

Wanted

Clayton Fulghum

09/16/1998

Wanted for violation of probation, possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Wanted

David Ling

08/15/1980

Wanted for violation of probation

Wanted

Kaela Bartholomew

11/22/1987

Wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property, obtain money from pawn broker by fraud

Wanted

Angela Moore

01/25/1966

Wanted for contempt of court and DUI

Wanted

Malik Harris

8/9/1997

Wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction

Wanted

Ramon Zavala-Molina

06/02/1990

Wanted for aggravated assault

Wanted

Patricia Bell

10/07/1980

Wanted for contempt of court, uttering a false instrument

Wanted

Corey Belvin

07/01/1974

Wanted for armed robbery and violation of probation

Wanted

Shawn Espie

10/09/1989

Wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle

