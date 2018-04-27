Manatee deputies search for man who robbed a Bradenton Subway at gunpoint

Manatee County deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a Bradenton Subway store on Friday night at gunpoint.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the Subway store located at 6041 26th St. W, the sheriff's office said.
The man entered the Subway armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employee.
He took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the store, deputies said.
Deputies say the man was wearing a dark blue hoodie and had a blue cloth covering his face and is described as being short and skinny.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments