They broke into a home, but one of them refused to leave. That's when a police dog stepped in, deputies say

Two people were arrested for burglary charges early Friday morning after they were caught red-handed breaking into an unoccupied trailer, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Around 5:20 a.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of 50th Avenue West in the Fair Lane Acres Mobile Home Park. By forming a perimeter around the area, deputies caught Gerrett Bragg, 22, attempting to flee the area.
According to a release, Bragg had burglary tools, a knife and food stolen from the trailer on his person. His accomplice, however, didn't respond to commands from deputies to exit the mobile home.
A K-9 unit responded to scene and located Summer Bickal, 28, hiding in a cabinet beneath the bathroom sink. Still failing to comply, the K-9 bit Bickal on the left thigh. After she was placed under arrest, Bickal spat on one of the deputies, according to the sheriff's office.
Bragg is charged with armed burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstruction. Bickal is charged with burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction.
Further information was not immediately available.
Comments