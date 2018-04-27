Miami man caught on surveillance video sexually molesting his roommate's puppy, cops say

A Miami man reviewing his home surveillance video saw something shocking, police say: his puppy, Mickey, being sexually molested.
Cops say the culprit was the man's roommate, Roberson Lubin, 48, who was arrested this week and charged with illegal sexual activities with animals. Lubin, who did not answer a phone call from the Miami Herald, denied the allegations when interviewed by police, according to an arrest report.
But a Miami detective reviewed the video and saw Lubin "laying on a bed with the canine laying beside him. The defendant was stroking the canine's penis several times and squeezing/cupping his testicles," according to the arrest report.
The court docket does not list a defense attorney for Lubin, who lived in a home in the Shorecrest neighborhood of Miami's Upper Eastside. The court docket shows he has been ordered to stay away from the unidentified pet owner "& dog."
The 7-month-old mixed breed dog, identified by police as Mickey, was photographed at Miami police at the special victims unit.
No court date has been set for Lubin.
