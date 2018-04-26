Lockdown lifted at Sarasota elementary school after no threat found

St. Martha Catholic School was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports came in of possible shots fired near the school, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Police received a report of possible gun shots north of Fruitville Road near St. Martha Catholic School and Bishop Nevins Academy, located at 4380 Fruitville Road.
While canvassing the area, officers said they spoke with several individuals who told them a motorcycle was backfiring in the area of Fruitville Road and McIntosh Road at the same time of the call.
Also, another person responded to the police department's front desk to report that his motorcycle had backfired in the same location at the same time.
As police canvassed the area, officers helped with dismissal.
At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any threat in the area, police said.
