Man walked up to drive-thru wearing latex gloves and holding a gun. Sheriff's helicopter tracked him down

A Sarasota man was arrested Wednesday night after he approached a Wendy's drive-thru with a gun and then led deputies on a chase that involved the agency's helicopter, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video from the aviation unit captured the pursuit.
Deputies say they were first alerted to a Wendy's restaurant in the 8000 block of outh. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun.
According to a Wendy's employee, 23-year-old Drake Jenkins walked up to the drive-thru window wearing latex gloves and claiming he was waiting for his order.
Due to the suspicious nature of the interaction, deputies said the employee quickly closed the window and then called 911 once he saw a black handgun in Jenkins' hand.
As deputies arrived, Jenkins fled on foot to a wooded area in the 3300 block of Lake Point Boulevard.
Air-1 with the aviation unit responded and spotted Jenkins beneath the trees.
While he was taken into custody, deputies recovered the gloves, a loaded handgun and a backpack containing four magazines.
Jenkins told deputies he doesn't have a concealed carry permit.
He faces charges of loitering and prowling, improper exhibition of a firearm and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm.
He remains in custody Thursday at the Sarasota County Jail on a $2,120 bond.
