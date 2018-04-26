Her job is to help inmates get out of jail. And that's where cops just put her

A Fort Myers bail bondsman needed to make bail herself after she was busted for pocketing bond premiums from one of her clients, according to Lee County sheriff's deputies.
Vivian Santos, 54, who owns 1st Premier Bail Bonds was arrested Tuesday by the Florida Department of Financial Services and charged with embezzlement and grand theft larceny.
Deputies accuse her of failing to return $2,500 in bond premiums from the family of a Cape Coral man, Yovanni Arriaza-Valladares, 29, who was arrested and held in custody on an immigration hold, the News-Press reports. Since he was not released from jail, due to pending deportation, the bond was supposed to be returned.
Santos was released on a $10,000 bond, with a court date set for May 29. Her record shows previous arrests on charges of battery and driving with a suspended license, Fox 4 reported.
Santos told WBBH News2 she is in this situation because of a misunderstanding and a paperwork error.
If convicted, Santos could lose her bond license.
