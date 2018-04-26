Man found dead in the doorway to his Bradenton home. Cops say it was murder

Deputies say they are investigating a murder after a man was found dead in the doorway to his home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Officials were called to the 2100 block of 45th Street Court East, Bradenton, at 4:20 a.m. Thursday where they found a 62-year-old man dead in his Elwood Park home where he lived alone, according to the sheriff's office.
The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities pending notification of family, suffered "undisclosed trauma" and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives do not believe it was a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
