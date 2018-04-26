Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, April 26, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 26, 2018 08:37 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, April 26, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

To see more mugshots, go here.

William Everetts.jpg
William Everetts, aggravated battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Robert Hanna.jpg
Robert Hanna, warrants, $3,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Richard Sisto.jpg
Richard Sisto, burglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed, $7,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  