Police called the van a "mobile bomb" — now they say they know whose it is

Nearly a month after a van was found in Little Havana with a 250-gallon plastic drum filled to the top with fuel — forcing police to shut down the area while it was secured — an arrest has been made.

Police say Randy Gonzalez, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in fraudulent credit cards and unlawful conveyance of fuel.

Miami Police conducted the investigation with help from Miami-Dade Police Department's organized crime squad.

On March 6, someone called police after smelling a strong odor of gas coming from a white van parked in the 1200 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

Randy Gonzalez Miami-Dade Corrections

A witness told police they spotted gas leaking from the van.

At the time, police called the drum containing gas very dangerous.

“This is a mobile bomb that actually could have probably taken out a half a block if it detonated or if somebody actually maybe lit a cigarette around it,” said Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz at the time.

The gas was removed and the van was impounded, but no one immediately claimed the van.