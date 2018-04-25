Bradenton men led deputies on a chase after breaking into Sarasota homes, cops say

Four Bradenton men are facing charges after two Sarasota homes were burglarized and they led deputies on a chase Tuesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Tyler Summerall, 19, Tai Langston, 18 along with Charles Jackson and Marcus Bradley, both 20, were each charged with two counts of burglary. Langston also faces one count of fleeing to elude.
The Public Safety Communications Center got a call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting a burglary in the 6500 block of Gold Finch Street. A witness noticed several men standing inside the home's lanai and when they were approached by the witness, the men took off in a silver Nissan, according to the sheriff's office.
The witness followed the Nissan to Laurel Road in Nokomis where deputies were able to pursue the vehicle,driven by Langston, as it went onto Interstate 75 north. A probable cause affidavit noted the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, erratically changing lanes and cutting off other vehicles. The vehicle stopped when it hit a deputy's vehicle and a guard rail near the University Parkway exit, according to the sheriff's office.
A resident in the 6100 block of Cara Cara called to report they returned home to find their front door open and home ransacked around 12:17 p.m. A jewelry box with a drawer and a doily had been stolen from the home.
Deputies saw a drawer belonging to a wooden jewelery box and a doily in plain view in the backseat of the Nissan. After seeing pictures of the items found in the vehicle, the resident was able to identify them as the items taken from her home, according to the sheriff's office.
Langston told investigators the group of men went to Sarasota intending to burglarize homes, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said they went to four homes that day, but only burglarized two. Langston said he stayed in the car while the other three men went inside.
Jackson, Bradley and Summerall were still in custody Tuesday, each held on a bond of $15,000. Langston is being held on a $22,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
