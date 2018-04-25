Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
To see more mugshots, go here.
April 25, 2018 10:54 AM
Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
To see more mugshots, go here.
Comments