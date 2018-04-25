His 3-month-old son died days after Christmas. Four months later, Bradenton man charged with killing him

Months after his 3-month-old child's death, a Bradenton man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter.
Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo, 26, faces the charge after the release of a medical examiner's report. Florida Department of Children and Families child fatality database lists Uvo as the father of 3-month-old Kayveion Span and in a probable cause affidavit, Uvo's girlfriend referred to the child as their son.
The report, completed April 19, showed the medical examiner determined Kayveion's manner of death to be homicide, Sarasota police announced in a news release. It also listed the cause of death to be cranio-cerebral trauma.
Uvo was originally charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect, but those charges were upgraded Tuesday after the report's findings, according to Sarasota police.
Kayveion's mother called 911 in a panic on around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017, from the area of Lockwood Ridge and 17th Street and told dispatchers her son was not breathing and unresponsive, according to a probable cause affidavit. When first responders arrived, Kayveion was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg for further treatment.
Kayveion died on Dec. 29, according to police.
The mother told investigators her boyfriend, Uvo, had been up and out all night before he drove her and her niece to a nail salon on Dec. 27 with Kayveion "fine and sleeping" in the car. She left Uvo to care for him while she was at the salon. Around 2:30 p.m., the mother called Uvo to pick her up. He told her he was getting in the shower, but showed up minutes later yelling for her to "hurry up" and saying they needed to go, according to the affidavit.
Uvo again brought Kayveion in the car, this time holding the baby in the driver's seat.
Kayveion's mother told officials the boy was lifeless and "felt slightly cold to the touch," according to police. They began to drive toward the hospital while calling for help before pulling over at 200 N. Lime Ave so first responders could meet them.
When the mother called for help, Uvo left the scene because he had three misdemeanor warrants out of Lee County, police officials said. He did not speak with detectives until the next day.
Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital told investigators there was suspected abuse of the boy. According to the probable cause affidavit, initial tests showed no brain waves and there was swelling to the brain that did not appear to be from a natural cause.
Police charged Uvo with aggravated child abuse and child neglect at that time because of the injuries to Kayveion while in his care.
Detectives spoke with a DCF official who said she spoke with Uvo and Kayveion's mother, but she had not seen Uvo and Kayveion since Christmas.
Uvo is being held at the Sarasota County jail.
Bradenton Herald staff writer Jessica DeLeon contributed to this report.
Comments