SHARE COPY LINK After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Yb McClatchy Spectrum Bay News 9

After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Yb McClatchy Spectrum Bay News 9