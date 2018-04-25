Man accused of Seminole Heights killings will receive mental evaluation, judge decides

A judge granted a request to evaluate the mental state of the man accused of randomly shooting four people over a few weeks in a Tampa community last year, according to reports.
Attorneys for Howell Donaldson III filed a motion arguing Donaldson may not be mentally fit to stand trial, court records show. In the motion, Donaldson's attorneys say they believe he suffers from mental health issues and may not be able to understand the legal process., according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
A hearing on the motion was held Wednesday morning.
According to WFLA, Judge Mark Wolfe approved the request and set a competency status hearing for 9 a.m. May 31. The report should be handed in to the court by May 29.
Donaldson, 24, was in the courtroom for the hearing, as were his parents, according to ABC Action News. His mom mouthed "I love you" to her son before he was escorted out of the room.
Donaldson faces four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four fatal shootings occurred between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14, 2017, striking fear in the community for weeks.
He was arrested Nov. 28 after a 51-day investigation when Tampa police received a tip stating Donaldson handed a gun inside a bag to a co-worker at a Ybor City McDonald's, saying he was gong to leave the state. Ammunition found inside the gun matched the casings found at all four murder scenes, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Donaldson previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. State Attorney Andrew Warren previously announced he would seek the death penalty in the case. During that January announcement, Warren said there was no evidence of mental illness that would give prosecutors pause about their decision to pursue the death penalty.
If he is found not competent, he would be sent to a state hospital and the case could be delayed for months, according to ABC Action News.
Donaldson's parents are also currently in a legal battle after they refused to speak to the State Attorney's Office about their son.
Comments