He ran a multi-million dollar fraud ring, cops say. They caught him living in a luxury condo in Miami-Dade

One man was the suspect in more than 40 fraud cases and was living large with other people's money. He was the subject of a detective's first case and is now residing behind bars, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Santos was part of a multi-million dollar fraud ring, officials with the sheriff's office said.
“He holds stacks of cash, firearms. And he’s not scared to show you the lifestyle that he’s living using other people’s hard earned money,” Pasco Detective Spencer Hubbell told ABC Action News.
Officials said in a news release Santos has been committing fraud since March of 2015 by buying, stealing or "mailbox hopping" credit or debit cards.
Over the last week, Pasco County Sheriff's Office detectives Darren Hill and Hubbell watched videos posted to the internet by Santos and were able to see specific geographical details that revealed his surroundings. The detectives found the exact condominium building and Santos was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Miami Dade County Police on April 19 in Miami. He was living in a luxury condo, ABC Action News reported.
Santos also has been arrested numerous times on drug, weapons and other charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Hubbell told WTSP that the fraud ring Santos was part of "involved 10 to 15 'main players' and hundreds of victims." He added Santos is expected to face federal fraud charges.
"He was doing about five to $10,000 a day at times," Hubbell said. "We believe that based on the fraud..we're in the multi-million fraud range of cold hard cash that he's been able to get away with."
Santos was the subject of Hubbell's first case as an Economic Crimes Unit detective in 2016. Hubbell linked Santos to many other cases over the years, but he would make bond and would continue to commit crimes, according to the sheriff's office. With 48 fraud cases, Hubbell was determined to arrest Santos.
Hubbell told ABC Action News this most recent arrest should stick.
“He’s treating it as a game. So I’m hopeful the game is over and we won this time,” Hubbell said.
