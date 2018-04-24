Video captures two men robbing Sarasota gas station, cops say

Sarasota police are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video taking turns going inside a Sunoco and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets earlier this month.
Around midnight on April 12, two men went into Sunoco, 1012 N. Tamiami Trail, where they hastily pulled out lottery tickets and packs of cigarettes from the shelves, according to police.
In a video released Tuesday by the police department, it appears one man stood outside the store's doors while the other went inside. Once behind the counter he filled a bag with cigarettes before walking out of the store. After he left, the man standing guard ran inside and grabbed several lottery tickets then rushed outside.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Paris at 941-363-5830.
