Men in this Palmetto store looked suspicious. They came back and robbed it, cops say

Two men robbed a Palmetto convenience store of cigarettes early Tuesday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Two men, described as being between 25 and 30 years old and about 5-feet 8-inches tall, went into the 7-Eleven store at 4905 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and were acting suspiciously, according to the sheriff's office.
They left and came back to the store around 1:25 a.m. and took an undetermined amount of cigarettes.
One man was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark jean shorts with a thin build. The other man was heavyset with sideburns running down to his chin, wearing a white t-shirt or hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts with a pattern.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
