Man charged with girlfriend's death was drunk. Two months ago he was passed out drunk near same bar

The man charged with killing the woman he shared a mobile home with was hospitalized against his will about two months before the murder after deputies found him passed out drunk next to a dumpster behind the same strip mall where he was arrested.
Barak Pozas is charged with murder and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
Joan Demeo's body was found inside the carport of her mobile home in the Royal Garden Estates mobile home park, 6904 Cortez Road, Bradenton on April 13. A close friend and co-worker had come to check on Demeo after more than two hours had passed since she went home for lunch and didn't return.
Demeo, who was beaten to death, was found sitting in a chair in the carport. She and Pozas had known each other for years, and had been boyfriend and girlfriend on and off over the years, according to sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Demeo's friend called 911 and told responding Manatee County sheriff's deputies that she lived with her boyfriend, Pozas. Deputies at the scene also learned that Pozas often frequented Clancy's Irish Sports Bar and Grill and Tommy Knockers Saloon. Deputies found him drunk, with blood still on his hands and clothing and was subsequently arrested inside the Tommy Knockers bar.
At 12:36 a.m. Feb. 7, deputies, paramedics and firefighters were called out to the dumpster area behind the 71 Street Plaza in the 7100 block of Cortez Road after Pozas had been found unconscious next to the dumpster behind one of the bars in the strip mall, according to an incident report. Tommy Knockers — where he was found drunk and arrested on the day of the murder — is located in the same plaza.
When deputies arrived, Pozas was awake, but "very belligerent" and refusing to answer paramedics' questions, a deputy noted in his report. Pozas couldn't say what date it was, where he was or who was the president of the United States. He also didn't know where he lived and wouldn't give first responders contact information for his family or friends.
At one point Pozas even became aggressive with deputies and said "that he wanted to lay behind the dumpster until tomorrow. "
"Based on his behavior and obvious alcohol impairment it was clear he was not able to make decisions for his own safety and it would not be safe to leave him to his own accord," the deputy wrote in his report after taking Pozas into custody.
Pozas was also having trouble sitting upright and spoke with heavy slurred speech and jumbled his words. He was taken into custody under Florida's Marchman Act, which allows law enforcement to detain those in need of substance abuse evaluation and treatment, and are a danger to themselves or others.
