Miami man charged in shooting near Sarasota beach

A Miami man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting Sunday night near Lido Beach, according to police.
Ransiel F. Pages-Cajuso, 27, of Miami, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sarasota police announced Monday.
Officers responded to a parking lot at 400 Ben Franklin Drive after reports of a fight and shots fired around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Several people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the fight and were later released. Several others were interviewed by investigators, according to police.
Witnesses told detectives several people were in a fight during which Pages-Cajuso pointed a chrome or silver semi-automatic handgun at two people and fired the gun several times, according to police. Neither person was injured.
Pages-Cajuso was taken into custody Sunday night at the scene. He is currently being held at the Sarasota County jail on $7,500 bond for possession of a firearm and no bond for the aggravated assault charges.
Police officials said he has two prior felony convictions including for possession of cocaine and grand theft.
Anyone with cell phone video, photos or additional information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
