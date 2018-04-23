'Without warning,' he bit it off. But the patient's nose is just the tip of the problem

On Thursday, things got out of hand at Carlton Palms Educational Center in Mount Dora.
A resident of the facility was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
According to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, "without warning," Antonio Ramos suddenly attacked Mark Brown, and bit off part of his nose. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition is unclear.
Both men are adults, according to the report, and are mentally disabled.
Ramos, who had a prior arrest for battery, remains behind bars on $10,000 bond.
This isn't the first time Carlton Palms has come under a microscope. Most recently, in March, 26-year-old resident William James Lawson died after smashing his head against objects in his room. Deputies in a report described Lawson as a "self-harmer."
The incident is being investigated by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), and Florida moved last week to pull the for-profit facility's license.
