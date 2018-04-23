Lockup guard slugged this skinny kid. Prosecutors say it's justified. Here's the video.

SHARE COPY LINK Andrew Ostrovsky went for a drive in his father's car without permission. A detention officer at the Broward lockup beat him up and broke his nose. The kid was locked up. The grown-up went home. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Andrew Ostrovsky went for a drive in his father's car without permission. A detention officer at the Broward lockup beat him up and broke his nose. The kid was locked up. The grown-up went home. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com