At 'your mama,' the bus driver turned into a church parking lot and the fight started

A Florida man driving a transport bus for kids with disabilities was accused of battery after a punch-up with a woman on the bus.

Fort Pierce's Earl Hall and Latifah Sneed, an employee at Vero Beach's Kids and Nurses pediatric medical care facility, had different versions of what happened Thursday on the bus. But Indian River County Sheriff' Deputy Chase Gomez leaned toward Sneed's account, which he found more detailed and backed up by visual evidence.

"I observed minor swelling to Hall's right eye," Gomez wrote. "Sneed's left eye was swollen shut and the approximate size of a golf ball. Sneed also had swelling to the right side of her jaw."

Sneed's version: Hall was in a bad mood when she boarded the bus, which had kids from the facility. His mood wasn't helped when Sneed pointed out he missed a turn.

An argument ensued, during which Sneed fired the "Your mama" bazooka at Hall. That's when the 5-foot-10, 230-pound Hall pulled into a Vero Beach church parking lot.







He tromped back to Sneed's seat, firing foul language. She stood up and said it looked like he wanted to hit her. A few more words and Hall did hit her. Sneed punched back. The donnybrook was on, sweeping the two from the middle of the bus to the front.

Upon hearing one of the children calling her name, Sneed stopped. She went back to comfort the child.

As she knelt, Hall grabbed her shirt with, "You blacked my eye, now I'm going to black yours," and jacked Sneed with a closed fist.

Hall's version: Sneed began fussing and cussing at him for missing a turn. He swung into the church parking lot and went back to her seat. She stood up and told Hall to hit her. He returned to his seat, followed by a yelling Sneed. He put his hand out, Heisman-style, to keep her at a distance. This didn't work as she hit him in the eye.

Hall didn't know why she attacked him or where he hit her, but said Sneed mentioned she had "a blade," which scared him.

Gomez found no evidence of a blade. He took Hall away on a battery charge. Hall posted $500 bond Wednesday night.