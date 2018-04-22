Authorities investigate several vehicle burglaries in two Manatee subdivisions

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating several burglaries to unlocked vehicles in the Gates Creek and Greenbrook Village East subdivisions that occurred between Friday night and Sunday morning.
According to the MCSO release, four unlocked vehicles were accessed in Gates Creek some time between Friday night and about 8 a.m. Saturday morning and several items were stolen.
In Greenfield Plantation, items were stolen from six unlocked vehicles between 11 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. The items included wallets, credit cards and cash.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or MCSO at (941) 747-3011.
Comments