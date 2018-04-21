Drug detectives raid Miami's Booby Trap strip club

Police said that they responded to a shooting on April 20, 2018 at Forest High School in Marion County, Florida. A suspect was reported to be in custody and one person was reported to have been injured.
The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.