Drug detectives raid Miami's Booby Trap strip club

Miami-Dade narcotics detectives late Friday raided the Booby Trap and LaBare clubs, arresting dancers suspected of dealing drugs to undercover cops for more than a year.
Daniel A. Varela / dvarela@miamiherald.com
