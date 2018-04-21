Video shows road-rage driver attacking bus. It was transporting special-needs students

Kicking and screaming profanities, an angry driver in a fit of road rage damaged the doors of a Hillsborough County school bus, and investigators would like to public's help in her apprehension.
The bus was transporting special-needs students.
The driver, a female age 25-35, abruptly stopped her vehicle at about 4:25 p.m. April 12 on Sheldon Road and caused school bus No. 5399 to make a sudden stop, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video shows the woman as she gets out of her car and begins pounding and kicking the folding doors of the school bus, cracking the glass and causing an estimated $250 in damage.
The school bus driver refused to open the doors for the woman, who then fled in her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect has black curly hair that was pulled back, and she was wearing glasses and blue medical scrubs. She was driving what is believed to be a maroon Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.
