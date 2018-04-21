Video shows road-rage driver attacking bus. It was transporting special-needs students

SHARE COPY LINK In a fit of road rage, a woman in Hillsborough County, Florida, damaged the folding doors of a school bus that was transporting special-needs students on April 12, 2018. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Tom Alberts

In a fit of road rage, a woman in Hillsborough County, Florida, damaged the folding doors of a school bus that was transporting special-needs students on April 12, 2018. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Tom Alberts