Suspect tried to hide in boat to elude Sarasota deputies

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter late Thursday, April 19, 2018, to guide deputies in the capture of a Laurel man, 55, who fled from deputies because he thought he was wanted on a warrant, police said. He tried to hide in a boat.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.