Dodging an imaginary warrant, man fled from deputies and hid in a boat

A man was arrested by Sarasota deputies after he ran from them Thursday night because he thought there was a warrant for his arrest when there wasn't.
Around 11 p.m., William Van Name, 55, ran from deputies in the area of Church Street and Scott Street as they were conducting patrol.
Deputies attempted to make contact with Van Name, but he fled westbound on his bicycle. The aviation unit responded and assisted patrol deputies in their search.
At one point, he was spotted in the back of a boat in a residential area along Church Street. Several deputies responded and ordered Van Name to comply before deploying a taser, deputies said.
Van Name complied for a short time before sliding off the bow of the boat and running north toward Collins Road.
When they caught up to Van Name, he admitted he fled from deputies because he failed to check in with his probation officer Monday and thought there was a warrant for his arrest. As of Thursday night, deputies said, there was no warrant entered in the system.
Van Name now faces a single count of resisting an officer and violation of probation. He has 11 prior arrests in Sarasota County for possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude and failure to appear.
Van Name remained in custody Friday without bond.
