Shoplifting suspect punches clerk, who puts him in a chokehold

Jason R. Bounds, 44, is facing battery and retail theft charges after punching a Holmes Beach, Florida, convenience store clerk on March 22, 2018, police said. The female clerk fought back and put him in a chokehold before he fled.
Holmes Beach Police Department Tom Alberts
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.