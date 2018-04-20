Bradenton middle school student brought bags of weed to school. She was trying to sell it, cops say

A student at Electa Lee Middle School was sent to a juvenile facility Friday after officers discovered 11 grams of marijuana on her in individual bags, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The school resource deputy at the middle school, located at 4000 53rd Ave. W., learned around 10 a.m. Friday morning that a 14-year-old female student was planning to sell marijuana at the school.
The deputy told school officials, who then conducted a search of the student.
The girl was found to have several individually packaged bags of marijuana that appeared ready for sale, deputies said. The total weight of the drug was 11 grams.
The student was arrested and taken to the juvenile booking facility.
