They were pulled over for driving 90 mph on I-75. Now they're facing felony drug charges

A Lehigh Acres man and a Sarasota woman are facing drug charges after Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered drugs in their car during a traffic stop.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Ricky Freeman, 51, and Lisa Hylton, 52, were pulled over for speeding southbound on I-75. Tactical Unit deputies say the car was traveling at 90 mph, according to a release. The traffic stop was initiated as Freeman exited the highway near the intersection of Clark Road and Gantt Road.
Deputies said there was an "obvious odor" of marijuana as they approached the vehicle. A full search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and other drugs. According to the sheriff's office, they discovered a "small amount of marijuana" and Hylton had 14.25 grams of heroin in her purse.
Freeman and Hylton were each charged with single counts of trafficking in heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hylton was released Thursday on $15,500 bond, but Freeman remains in custody on $100,500 bond.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.
Comments