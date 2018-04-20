He rammed into a UPS center and led cops on a chase. Then he went after their dog.

One Florida UPS center saw a lot of action last Saturday.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at a little after midnight on April 14, a pickup truck matching the description of a truck that had been reported earlier as driving erratically, was seen ramming the gates at the UPS center in Lakeland.
"Was this guy’s package delivered to the wrong address?:" read the PCSO Facebook post. "Maybe he just really prefers Fed-Ex?"
Deputies descended upon the area, along with a K-9 team and air support.
The suspect fled from his vehicle, which prompted a foot chase.
According to the Facebook report, the air unit was able to help track the suspect by guiding the K-9 team, led by Deputy Seth Morozowski, who approached the driver, who began punching the police dog, Triton, on the neck.
"What kind of miscreant punches such a cute pooch?" read the post, adding the suspect then moved on to punching Morozowski.
"So for those of you at home keeping score, we know that our suspect does not like gates, UPS, getting caught, Triton, and Morozowski. Such a spiteful suspect. It’s no wonder he’s a villain."
The suspect was taken into custody, and identified as Justin Chambless. The 28 year old was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, violation of probation for armed burglary, battery on Police K-9, battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, resisting and grand theft (the truck was stolen from Lee County, according to the report).
