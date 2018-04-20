1 injured, 1 in custody after reported shooting at Ocala high school

Deputies have a suspect in custody after a reported school shooting at an Ocala high school.
According to the Ocala Star-Banner, a student was shot in the ankle by another student at Forest High School. The injured high-schooler has been taken to a local hospital, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
"[The] suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and they are being treated by medics," deputies announced.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the local sheriff's office, the Ocala Police Department and the FBI have reportedly responded to the scene.
