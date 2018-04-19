Florida commissioner faces prostitution charges after he paid for sex from resident in home, cops say

A 71-year-old Hernando County commissioner allowed a couple to live in his home for free in exchange for paid sex with the 30-year-old wife, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Commissioner Nicholas Nicholson was arrested Thursday by deputies and faces multiple prostitution-related charges including purchasing prostitution services and owning/maintaining any place, structure or building for prostitution purposes.
According to the sheriff's office, it started on Feb. 20 when deputies were called to Nicholson's residence regarding a domestic dispute.
When they got there, deputies met with Valerie Surette in the doorway. She told them she had gotten into a heated argument with her husband, Kendel Surette, and that he threw a screwdriver at her face.
Deputies noted that both had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech and were under the influence by an unknown substance. Kendel Surette was arrested for domestic battery due to physical injuries on Valerie's face, the sheriff's office said.
But during the investigation, Kendel Surette told deputies that Nicholson allowed he and his wife to live in the home rent-free in exchange for sex with Valerie, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.
He went on and told deputies that Nicholson paid his wife $100 for sex on Tuesdays and $200 for sex on Saturdays.
“There was always the threat that if I didn’t do what he wanted sexually or physically, we wouldn’t have any money, we wouldn’t have anywhere to live,” Valerie Surette said, Bay News 9 reported. “We depended on him for my husband’s doctor bills, our food and our house. We were kind of being trapped here almost.”
Valerie said she used the money to pay for a drug problem that she picked back up after meeting Nicholson while working in a strip club.
According to the report, Kendel Surette also told deputies that other men came to the house to pay for sex if Nicholson "didn't want to give (her) money that day."
The sheriff's office said the arrest came nearly two months after the incident because investigators needed time to collect evidence.
They also said the investigation included the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the State's Attorney's Office and special agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
County officials said that as far as Nicholson's commissioner job goes, the decision is up to Gov. Rick Scott and that they hadn't heard from his office as of Thursday afternoon.
Nicholson was released from the Hernando County Jail after posting $3,000 bond, according to jail records.
