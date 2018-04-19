Bradenton drug dealer dropped a bag of carfentanil in front of a federal agent. Now he is going to prison.

A Bradenton man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Thursday for possessing with the intent to distribute carfentanil and cocaine, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa.
Kevon Melendez, 22, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Kovachevich.
According to court documents, on Feb. 14, 2017, law enforcement officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a fugitive when they spotted the person riding in the backseat of a car Melendez was driving.
As officers approached the vehicle, they said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.
That's when they saw a scale between Melendez' legs, and upon removal, saw him drop a plastic bag containing "several substances."
Those substances, according to the attorney's office, later tested positive for cocaine, around 27.99 grams, and approximately 11 grams of carfentanil. Melendez also had $580 on him.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation dubbed “Hot Batch.” The principal mission of the operation is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.
