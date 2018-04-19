A shoplifter on Holmes Beach punched store clerk 'several times.' But she fought back.

A man who shoplifted from a convenience store on Holmes Beach last month and punched the store clerk who tried to stop him is in jail.
According to the Holmes Beach Police Department, Jason Rawlings Bounds, 44, is facing charges of battery and retail theft after he assaulted a female clerk at Jessie's Island Store at 5424 Marina Drive last month.
Around 8:50 p.m on March 22 officers responded to the store for a shoplifter who punched a female clerk several times after being confronted.
But the clerk fought back.
A surveillance video shows the clerk putting Bounds into a choke hold and hanging onto him as he tries to escape, Holmes Beach Police Sergeant Brian Hall said.
"She tried to detain him but was unsuccessful," Hall said. "At one point he flipped out of his jacket and was able to squirm his way out and get away."
Bounds had attempted to steal a bottle of beer, a pint of milk and a handful of beef and cheese sticks, police said.
A search was conducted with a K-9 deputy and officers, but they were unable to find him.
An investigation led officers to Bounds, who was arrested over the weekend for punching a man on Bradenton Beach. The store clerk positively identified Bounds as her attacker.
He remains in custody at the Manatee County Jail on a $3,000 bond, according to jail records.
