Suspected killer in double-homicide at a Longboat Key resort has been released from sheriff's office custody

The suspected killer in the 2017 double-homicide at a Longboat Key resort has been released from the custody of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Darryl Hanna, 30, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery. Detectives say Hanna shot and killed fellow resort employees Kevin Carter, 51, and Timothy Hurley, 59, and stole the resort's front desk cash drawers with about $900.
It is unlikely Hanna will ever stand trial, however, since he has been declared incompetent because he remains in a vegetative state since suffering a stroke at the Manatee County jail on Sept. 9. Doctors do not expect him to recover.
Hanna was released from the sheriff's office custody on April 4.
"Based on his present condition, there is no substantial likelihood that in the near future he will inflict serious harm on himself or others," Circuit Judge Brian Iten stated in his court order granting Hanna's release. "As a result of his persistent vegetative state, the defendant is incompetent to proceed. Defendant’s prognosis is poor, as is the likelihood of defendant attaining competency."
Hanna was released through the supervised release program with unique monitoring condition given the circumstances.
For months, Hanna had been in custody at the jail in the medical unit. In late March, however, he was taken back to Manatee Memorial Hospital after developing sepsis, a life-threatening infection, according to court documents.
"At the time we released him, he was at Manatee Memorial Hospital," sheriff's office spokesman Randy Warren confirmed on Thursday. "We had been providing security all along."
Details of the security, including whether or not a deputy was stationed outside Hanna's room, cannot be released in order not to reveal security protocols or tactics.
Should Hanna come out of his vegetative state, his attorney is ordered to immediately notify the court. Likewise, the court is to be immediately notified should Manatee Memorial Hospital discharge him.
Hanna's attorney will be required to file monthly updates with the court confirming his condition remains unchanged, as part of the conditions of his release. His attorney will have two business days to notify the state attorney's office, the sheriff's office and Manatee County Pretrial Release Services following any medical decisions made by his mother, who has been appointed his legal guardian.
Since Hanna is not expected to recover from his vegetative state, he will not be committed to any state treatment facilities.
