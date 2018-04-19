Gunman caught on camera as he robbed Sarasota sandwich shop. But who is he?

A man was caught on camera showing restaurant employees a gun and demanding money from the register. Now police are hoping the public can identify the man in the photo.
The man went into the Subway, 1154 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, around 5 p.m. on April 12, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
While inside, he showed a gun and demanded that an employee open the cash register. He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
Police describe the man they're looking for as having a short mustache and beard, standing between 6-foot 2-inches and 6-foot 3-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. In surveillance footage, he can be seen wearing glasses and a black and purple sweatshirt with the words "Washington D.C." across the front.
The employee was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information can to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments