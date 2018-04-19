Thieves crash truck into Texas courthouse in failed attempt to steal ATM

Police are searching for would-be thieves who crashed a truck into a Pasadena, Texas courthouse and tried unsuccessfully to steal the ATM on April 15, 2018.
Pasadena Police Department Pierre Taylor
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.