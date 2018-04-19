Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, April 19, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 19, 2018 06:33 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Tiarra Ackerman.jpg
Tiarra Ackerman, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

John Aderman.jpg
John Aderman, animal cruelty, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Joshua Doss.jpg
Joshua Doss, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Yvens Mayala.jpg
Yvens Mayala, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  